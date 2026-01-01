Kim Kardashian credits Wesley Snipes for 'saving her life' when she was a teenager

Kim Kardashian has publicly thanked Wesley Snipes for "saving her life" when she was a teenager.

During the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, host Khloé Kardashian asked her older sister to share the story of the time she met the Blade actor amid a visit to New York City when she was 17.

"I just want to start it off with: Wesley Snipes saved my life. And he doesn't know this story. He has no clue who I was," she began.

Kim went on to recount how she went to a house party with pals until around 5 am.

But the reality TV personality began to panic about how she would get back to her friend Sarah Howard's home when she realised that she had lost her only $20 bill and didn't have access to a phone.

"I'm walking out - and I don't know if Wesley Snipes lived in the building or what - but he was there. We were passing each other, and I was like, 'Hi, sir. I'm so sorry, but... do you think you can give me a ride home to this address?'" the 45-year-old remembered asking.

According to Kim, Wesley agreed to take her to the address, but on the condition that they stop and get breakfast first.

"I was probably terrified," she told Khloé, insisting that Wesley never gave her any "creepy vibes".

And at the restaurant, the Jungle Fever star began to "school" Kim as if he were her father.

"He's like, 'I don't know how old you are, but you're too young to be out this late. You're too young to be at parties, if there was a house party there or whatever... You shouldn't be out at the clubs... I'm going to take you home, and I never want to see you out at these things until you're old enough,'" the mother-of-four continued. "And I've never seen him again. He saved my life. He schooled the s**t out of me. Scared me to death."

To conclude, Kim noted that she has never crossed paths with Wesley, 63, ever again.

"Shout-out to Wesley Snipes," she smiled. "I hope this message gets to you that you are a lifesaver!"