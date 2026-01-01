Patrick Dempsey admits Eric Dane's ALS battle is 'heartbreaking'

Patrick Dempsey has admitted "it's heartbreaking" to see his former Grey's Anatomy co-star Eric Dane battle the "terrible disease" ALS.

The actor, who played Derek Shepherd alongside Dane's Mark Sloan on the medical drama for several seasons, has heaped praise on his former co-star for his courage in the face of his battle with the neurodegenerative disease.

"I spoke to him a few weeks ago. I've been texting with him," he said in an interview with Parade. "It's very hard for him, but I do try to stay in touch and see how he's doing. I think he's been incredibly courageous in the face of this horrible disease. He's such a wonderful human being. He has such a great sense of humour, and he's so intelligent. I've always enjoyed working and being around Eric.

"It's heartbreaking. It really is. For him and for his family. You feel for them when you see this terrible disease and how quickly it attacks the body. But he's bringing a lot of light to that, and he's using his platform in a positive way. I wish him the best."

Dempsey noted that he tried to get Dane involved with his new thriller series, Memory of a Killer, but "the progression of his disease made it virtually impossible".

He added, "But I was happy to see that he was here in Toronto working on, I think, another medical drama (Brilliant Minds)."

Dane made a guest appearance in Brilliant Minds in November, playing a firefighter who struggles to tell his family about his ALS diagnosis.

ALS, also known as motor neuron disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed in April 2025 after nine months of testing. He revealed the following month that he had lost function in his right arm and hand, and he has since been photographed out in public in a wheelchair.