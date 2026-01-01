Odessa A'zion seeks 'juicy and meaty' characters

Odessa A'zion hopes to "keep playing insane women".

The 25-year-old actress played Timothee Chalamet's on-screen love interest in the critically acclaimed sports drama movie Marty Supreme, and Odessa has now revealed that she wants to continue to play "juicy, f*****-up roles".

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Odessa explained: "It’s really hard after doing Marty Supreme to think about what I would do next because that was my ultimate goal.

"I guess I just hope to keep playing insane women. I hope I’m never the straight man. I just want the juicy, f*****-up roles. I will play whatever insane character somebody wants me to play."

Odessa relished the opportunity to play such an erratic character in Marty Supreme, which also features the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, and Abel Ferrara.

The actress knew that her on-screen character would capture the imagination of film fans, regardless of who was playing her.

She said: "It was so juicy and meaty, and I got to do everything: I was kidnapped, I was shot, I was a beggar, I was a really strong, independent woman going through an emotional roller coaster.

"I knew people would respond to that character no matter who played her."

Odessa's become one of the most talked-about actresses in Hollywood following her starring role in Marty Supreme, and the film star admits that she's still adjusting to her new-found fame.

She shared: "The first time we did a Q and A after a screening, I was sweating and shaking."

Meanwhile, Timothee previously revealed that he spent seven years preparing for his role in Marty Supreme.

The actor played a table tennis player in the sports drama movie, and Timothee revealed that he spent years trying to master the sport before filming began.

He told the BBC: "I got approached with this project in 2018. So that basically gave me six, seven years to prepare on and off. In all my downtime, I would train as much as possible."

Timothee actually compared his role in the film to playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, the 2024 biographical film about the music icon's early career.

The actor - who covered various Dylan songs for the hit movie - explained: "I think the responsibility in this movie, like in the Bob Dylan movie, if you were a Dylan fan or a guitar player, [is to make sure] that that looks real to you on screen. Similarly here, if you're a ping-pong aficionado, that that looks believable to you."