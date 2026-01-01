Olivia Wilde teases romance with Caspar Jopling

Olivia Wilde has appeared to confirm a relationship with Ellie Golding's ex-husband, Caspar Jopling.

Back in September, Wilde was spotted getting cosy with Jopling outside The Pelican restaurant in London's Notting Hill.

Now, the House star has posted a series of Instagram pictures from the annual Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah, where she launched her third directorial project, The Invite.

While the majority of the snaps document Wilde's time at Sundance, one picture is raising eyebrows among fans.

Seemingly taken at a restaurant, the snap shows Wilde snuggling up to a man, whom Us Weekly magazine has confirmed is Jopling.

Wilde has kept her personal life close to her chest after her split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis in 2020.

The former couple were together for nine years before they called it quits. Wilde and the Ted Lasso star share two children: son Otis, 11, and daughter Daisy, nine.

Wilde's last public relationship was with singer Harry Styles, whom she directed in Don't Worry Darling. The pair were linked in January 2021, but called it quits after less than two years together.

The Booksmart director was then briefly linked to former basketball star Dane DiLiegro in January 2025 after they were spotted at an NBA game together.

Art dealer Jopling became engaged to singer Golding in 2018, and the pair were married for nearly five years before announcing their separation in February 2024. In matching statements at the time, both emphasised their ongoing friendship and their commitment to co-parenting their son, Arthur, now four.