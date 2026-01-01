Helena Bonham Carter to star in White Lotus season 4

Helena Bonham Carter has joined Steve Coogan for the fourth season of HBO's comedy drama The White Lotus.

The two-time Oscar-nominee is one of three new cast members officially announced alongside Chris Messina and Marissa Long.

Messina is known for roles in Sharp Objects, The Mindy Project and Julie & Julia, while Long is a model with only a short film to her name as an actor.

The trio join previously announced actors Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka for the next outing of the hit TV show.

Details on all characters remain under wraps.

The fourth season of The White Lotus will take place in France, with locations set to include Paris and the Cannes film festival.

The hotel setting will be the Château de La Messardière, a 19th-century Mediterranean-style château with a view of the Bay of Saint-Tropez on the Côte d'Azur.

Bonham Carter was most recently seen in Netflix's Agatha Christie miniseries The Seven Dials and will next be seen in mystery adventure Enola Holmes 3. She has earned two Academy Award nominations during her career, for Best Actress in The Wings of the Dove in 1998 and Best Supporting Actress in The King's Speech in 2011.

The third season of creator Mike White's hit show reached new viewership highs and scored 23 Emmy nominations.

While it's not yet been revealed which actor will return as a connecting character for the fourth season, composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer has already stated he won't be coming back after a feud with White.

"We already had our last fight forever, I think," he told the New York Times last year.