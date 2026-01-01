David Beckham's former assistant slams Brooklyn feud: 'Read the room'

David Beckham's former assistant Rebecca Loos has slammed his and Victoria's family feud, saying "Read the room".

Rebecca Loos unleashed on her former boss's family troubles, blaming Victoria Beckham for failing to "read the room" at son Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz.

"Any other mother would've read the room and understood this is awkward," Rebecca, 48, said in a new documentary, The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies.

This month, Brooklyn, 26, published a series of explosive posts to social media explaining his fractured relationship with his parents and claiming Victoria, 51, had "hijacked" his and 31-year-old Nicola's first dance at their wedding reception by dancing "very inappropriately on me in front of everyone".

Rebecca added she believed Victoria should have refused to dance after performer Marc Antony called her up on stage at the event.

"'Thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is Nicola'," Rebecca suggested Victoria could have said. "'Nicola, please take this dance'."

She went on to argue that someone should have stopped Victoria from taking the floor.

"Or at least if the mother had had a few too many glasses of wine and was unable to read the room, maybe the husband or the father would then have maybe stepped in and maybe grabbed Nicola, twirled her around and then swap partners to let her have the dance," Rebecca said.

The former assistant, who once claimed she and David, 50, had had an affair - an allegation that he denied but did not take her to court over - declared she believed Brooklyn's accusations that his parents were primarily concerned with their public image.

"Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements above all else, and that it's all focused on brand Beckham, and that that's all that matters," she said.