Tom Holland calls Spider-Man: Brand New Day his ‘most creatively fulfilling’ project ever

Tom Holland has said Spider-Man: Brand New Day was his “most creatively fulfilling” project yet.

The 29-year-old actor is due to swing back onto the silver screen this summer as the iconic Web-Head in Sony/Marvel’s upcoming superhero blockbuster, and a newly-shared letter Holland wrote to the movie’s crew has revealed the star’s true feelings for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The letter reads: “Firstly, I’m so sad this is coming to an end. It’s been tough and hard work, but working with you all every day has been such a joy.

“Thank you for making this the most creatively fulfilling filming experience I’ve ever had. Your hard work, dedication, talent, and kindness has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of and I can’t thank you enough. I’ve loved laughing with you all and I hope we do this many times over.

“This movie wouldn’t be a fraction of what it will be without you. So thank you from the bottom of my heart and I’ll see you next time.”

As well as Holland’s Wall-Crawler, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reintroduce Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

The film will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Michael Mando as Scorpion and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear’s Liza Colon-Zayas have also been cast in unknown roles in the movie.

Helmed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reads: “After the world has forgotten his name, Peter Parker (Holland) begins a new chapter in his life — balancing college classes, part-time work, and his responsibility as New York’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

“But when a mysterious force begins to unravel the city from the inside out, Peter finds himself caught between powerful enemies, old legacies, and unexpected allies.

“As shadows from the past creep into his present, he must redefine what it truly means to be a hero — on his own.”

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Holland’s Peter Parker become a “proper Spider-Man” having to deal with “street-level crime” by himself instead of being thrown into “world-ending events”.

Recently, Bernthal teased his Punisher will be as “high octane as you’ve ever seen” in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as both he and Cretton wanted the anti-hero to be able to transition seamlessly between the movie - slated to release in July 2026 - and The Punisher Disney+ special.

Speaking with Screen Rant, the 49-year-old actor said: “Around that same time, there will also be this Punisher special that’s coming out that I think will be as sort of high-octane kind of Punisher as you’ve ever seen.

“And I think what was really important to me and to Destin and to Tom is that we believed that the Punisher that could walk off of the Spider-Man set could walk on to the special set. I do believe that we achieved that.”