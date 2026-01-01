Sydney Sweeney 'cried her eyes out' for months after Jonathan Davino split

Sydney Sweeney has admitted that she spent a few months "crying (her) eyes out" after splitting from her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

The Euphoria star has opened up about returning to the dating scene after splitting from the businessman in spring last year, after seven and a half years together.

"After I had a few months of just crying my eyes out, I asked all my friends, 'How do I do this?'" she recalled in a cover interview with Cosmopolitan. "I've never dated before. I've never even used a dating app. My friends who aren't in the industry are like, 'We'll just go out and meet someone.' But I can't just meet someone at a bar. It doesn't work like that."

Sweeney also explained why she kept their relationship "very private" and never talked about Davino or stepped out publicly with him.

"I think it's important to have some things for myself," she shared. "I understand that I'm a public person, but I'm still in my 20s. I'm still figuring out love, and it's hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like.

"At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work - and now I want to experience things. But it's hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I'm just navigating it all."

The 28-year-old, who has since been romantically linked with music manager Scooter Braun, repeatedly pushed back against various dating rumours during the interview, but admitted it's "kind of sad" that she can't "have a date in a normal way".

However, she divulged that one man she "really, really liked" didn't pursue a romance with her because he couldn't "handle (her) world" as the press scrutiny can be "very intimidating".

As for what she looks for in a partner, Sweeney told the publication that she likes "athletic and outgoing and funny" men who "love their family". However, she noted that her mother recently suggested that her type perhaps isn't "working out" anymore.

"Maybe I need to be open to other experiences and try not to put everything in this exact box of what I think I need," she added.