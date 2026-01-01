Paris Hilton reflects on bonding with Britney Spears over 'cruel' realities of fame

Paris Hilton has recalled how she and Britney Spears have bonded over the "cruel" realities of rising to fame in the early 2000s.

During an interview for the I've Never Said This Before podcast on Thursday, the reality TV personality explained that the pop star is one of the few people she has spoken to about the "shared trauma" they experienced as young women.

"I was just with Britney a few weeks ago for her birthday in Mexico, and we were just talking about how cruel and mean-spirited people were back then," she told host Tommy DiDario. "And she is someone that can relate to that. Very few people can."

Paris didn't offer any further details on her friendship with Britney.

However, she insisted that being in the spotlight "made us both so strong".

Elsewhere in the chat, Paris reflected on the advice she would give her younger self.

"Back then, it was entertainment to tear down women. It was very isolating. If I were to go back and speak to my younger self, I would say, 'Paris, you're going to go through a lot in life, and sometimes it's going to be so difficult and scary and hard, but one day it's going to be worth it,'" the 44-year-old continued. "Because you're going to inspire millions of people, you're going to create a blueprint and turn your pain into your purpose and help save the lives of children, women, and survivors all around the world."

Previously, Paris noted that she was "so proud" of Britney for sharing her story in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.

At present, the entrepreneur is promoting her new documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir. The feature is now showing in select theatres.