Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria sign open letter over Odessa A'zion casting controversy

Latino creatives, including Jessica Alba and Eva Longoria, have signed an open letter calling for better Latino representation in movies following the Odessa A'zion casting controversy.

Over 100 Latino stars, also including John Leguizamo, Eiza Gonzalez and Melissa Barrera, have called on Hollywood casting directors, writers, producers and creatives to increase the presence of Latino voices in the early stages of project development.

The letter comes hot on the heels of Marty Supreme breakout A'zion dropping out of the upcoming film Deep Cuts after realising her character Zoe Gutierrez was described as having Mexican heritage in the source material.

"Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A24's Deep Cuts have exposed a troubling pattern. We acknowledge and commend Odessa A'zion for listening, reflecting and deciding to exit the project and become an ally. Yet how did this happen?" the letter asks, reports Deadline.

"The absence of Latina audition opportunities, and the choice to replace a clearly Latina character with a non-Latina actress, signals a broader, ongoing erasure of our community from the stories that define our culture. This is not about any one actor or project. It is about a system that repeatedly overlooks qualified Latino talent even as our identities, histories, and experiences fuel the most enduring stories."

The letter, spearheaded by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez, called for "authentic representation" for Latinos and for casting directors to audition and hire more Latino actors for a diverse range of roles, not just stereotypical ones.

The signatories also include Danny Ramirez, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta, Michael Pena and Stephanie Beatriz.

A'zion announced on Instagram earlier this week that she was withdrawing from the role of Zoe following the controversy.

"I went in for (the lead character) Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes!" she wrote. "I'm so p**sed y'all, I hadn't read the book and should have paid attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting... and now that I know what I know? F**k that. IM OUT (sic)!"

Deep Cuts, based on Holly Brickley's 2025 novel, will star Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey.