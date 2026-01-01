Don Lemon arrested for attending anti-ICE protest in Minnesota church

Broadcast journalist Don Lemon has been arrested for reporting on an anti-ICE protest inside a Minnesota church earlier this month.

The former CNN host's lawyer Abbe Lowell told The New York Times on Friday that the 59-year-old was taken into custody by federal agents in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, after attending the 2026 Recording Academy Honors.

Lemon has been charged with violating a federal law by allegedly disrupting people's right to worship during the protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Cities Church in St. Paul on 18 January.

"Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done," Lowell said in a statement. "The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable. There is no more important time for people like Don to be doing this work."

Lowell argued that Lemon's arrest was a strategy to distract from the backlash following the fatal shooting of two citizens - Renee Good and Alex Pretti - by ICE agents in Minnesota earlier this month.

"This unprecedented attack on the First Amendment and transparent attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration will not stand," Lowell added. "Don will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court."

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi confirmed the arrest on X. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Earlier this month, Lemon posted a video on his YouTube channel showing the protesters disrupting a Sunday service at the church, where an ICE official serves as a pastor.

Shortly after, rapper and Trump supporter Nicki Minaj called for Lemon to be arrested for his "disgusting" report in a fiery X post that the journalist later described as an "unhinged, homophobic tweet".

Lemon, who left CNN in 2023 after 17 years at the network, recently defended his coverage, insisting it was "an act of journalism".

Three demonstrators have already been arrested in connection with the incident.