Macaulay Culkin leads flood of tributes for 'mama' Catherine O'Hara

The Hollywood community is mourning actor Catherine O'Hara, who has died at the age of 71.

O'Hara's manager confirmed news of her death on Friday. No cause of death was given.

Macaulay Culkin, who starred in 1990's Home Alone as Kevin McCallister, the son of O'Hara's character Kate McCallister, remembered his "mama" in an Instagram tribute.

"Mama. I thought we had time," Culkin wrote. "I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later."

O'Hara most recently starred in The Studio alongside Seth Rogen and was remembered by the show's cast and crew.

A rep for Rogen shared a statement from The Studio, which read, "We are at a loss for words at the passing of our friend Catherine O'Hara. She was a hero to all of us, and we pinched ourselves every day that we got to work with her on The Studio.

"She was somehow classy, warm and hilarious all at the same time. We're unbelievably saddened she is gone and send our deepest sympathy to her family," the statement concluded.

O'Hara was also loved by her co-stars and crew on six seasons of Schitt's Creek, where she starred as the eccentric Moira Rose.

The show picked up nine Emmy Awards throughout its run, including Best Comedy Series.

Karen Robinson, who played Ronnie Lee, said in a statement: "The unmitigated good fortune of sharing space and work and laughter with the brilliance that was Catherine O'Hara is something that I will treasure forever."

Joe Pesci, who played Harry Lyme in Home Alone, also shared a statement.

"Catherine was a great actress, and she will be missed. God bless. Rest in Peace."

Christopher Guest, a longtime collaborator of O'Hara's who directed and starred alongside her in several mockumentary-style movies, including Best in Show and For Your Consideration, wrote, "I am devastated. We have lost one of the comic giants of our age. I send my love to her family."

Guest's wife, actor Jamie Lee Curtis, also shared a clip from Best in Show on Instagram and captioned it, "Best of the Best in Show! Catherine O'Hara."

Actor and director Ron Howard, who recently worked with O'Hara on The Studio, remembered her on X.

"This is shattering news. What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her, and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year."

O'Hara's fellow Canadian Michael Bublé called O'Hara an "ambassador" for their country.

"Heartbroken doesn't even begin to cover it. Catherine O'Hara was one of a kind," Bublé wrote on Instagram. "A rare light in this world and her passing hits with a weight I can't fully put into words."