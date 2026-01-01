Wunmi Mosaku opens up about filming Sinners after having a baby

Wunmi Mosaku has revealed the challenges of filming Sinners shortly after welcoming her first child.

The Nigerian-British actress, who gave birth to a daughter in 2024, began working on the Oscar-nominated supernatural thriller soon afterwards.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Mosaku admitted going onto set while her baby was so young was a "huge shock".

"Yes, it was my first time working as a mom," the 39-year-old said of the experience. "I went from breastfeeding every meal to my baby to pumping. It was a huge shock."

She confessed that having to abruptly stop breastfeeding had a "visceral" effect.

"I didn't realise I was getting a hit of oxytocin every time I fed my baby," the actress told the publication. "I had a comedown that was so sharp and visceral."

The low that she was experiencing even caused her to have an accident.

"I was moving so fast, and a knife slipped. I cut my thumb open and wasted an entire morning in urgent care," Mosaku shared.

Her husband, talent agent Tash Moseley, encouraged her to draw inspiration from her hoodoo healer character, Annie.

"My husband said, 'What would Annie do?' And I thought, she'd have been more intentional about the time with her daughter," Mosaku stated. "And that was the lesson I learned in week one from Annie: Slow down."

The Loki actress has received an Oscar and BAFTA nomination for her role as Annie. The Ryan Coogler-directed film earned a total of 16 nominations for this year's Oscars, breaking the record for the most nominations in a single year.

Mosaku announced her second pregnancy on the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier this month.