Alexander Skarsgard was a fan of Brat before working with Charli XCX

Alexander Skarsgard has revealed that he was already a fan of Charli XCX's album Brat before he collaborated with the pop star.

The Swedish actor teamed up with the British singer last year to film The Moment, a mockumentary centred on Charli navigating the complexities of fame as she embarks on a global tour.

Speaking to Variety, Skarsgard revealed he had been listening to her smash hit 2024 album long before the project came to him.

"Secretly, quietly, on my little island in Sweden, I had a 'brat summer,'" he said, referencing the cultural phenomenon sparked by the album.

"People always say, Oh, I'm genuinely a fan," he continued, noting that he had been listening to Brat before the mockumentary was conceived. "I told Charli after we shot the movie that when they sum up the year on Spotify, she was my No. 2 most-played artist of the year."

Skarsgard went on to explain that the opportunity to work alongside the 365 hitmaker was one of the main reasons he agreed to appear in The Moment, in which he plays an arrogant director called Johannes.

"What I love about Charli as an artist is that she is not afraid to show her own flaws and insecurities," he praised. "That's what makes her very brave."

Charli also praised Skarsgard in the interview, saying that after watching his performances in films including The Northman and Infinity Pool, "It just seemed clear to me that he was a pretty fearless person who also had an understanding of pop culture and a great sense of humour - and I was totally right!"

The Moment, directed by Aidan Zamiri, is set to be released in U.K. cinemas on 20 February.