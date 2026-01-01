Catherine O'Hara 'in great spirits' a fortnight before her death - report

Catherine O'Hara was reportedly "in great spirits" during one of her last outings just two weeks before her untimely death at 71.

The Daily Mail reported that the Schitt's Creek star appeared to be in good shape during her brief appearance at an event for Supermodels Unlimited magazine, held at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant in West Hollywood, on 13 January.

"As quickly as she was seen, she left, but she looked healthy for a 71-year-old," the outlet cited a fellow attendee as saying.

Prior to her January sighting, the Home Alone star was last publicly spotted attending Apple TV+'s Primetime Emmy Party at Los Angeles restaurant Ysabel on 14 September.

At the time, she was all smiles as she walked the event's red carpet with her husband of 33 years, Bo Welch, by her side.

The actor, who was nominated for a 2025 Emmy for her performance as Patty Leigh on Seth Rogen's The Studio, was notably absent from this year's Golden Globes ceremony last month, despite being nominated for an award.

O'Hara died on 30 January following a brief illness," according to a statement from Creative Artists Agency.

Hours before her passing, paramedics responded to a call from O'Hara's Los Angeles home at 4:48 am before rushing her to hospital.

According to a 911 dispatch audio obtained by Page Six, the star was experiencing "breathing difficulty" when first responders were called.

O'Hara's official cause of death remains unclear.