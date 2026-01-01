Molly Ringwald insists The Breakfast Club will not be remade

Molly Ringwald has shared why John Hughes' iconic '80s movies should be left well alone.

Decades after starring in three of his films - Sixteen Candles in 1984; The Breakfast Club in 1985; and Pretty in Pink in 1986 - the actor has revealed why she thinks the films should not be remade.

"Well, they can't be, because they can't be made without the permission of John Hughes, and he didn't want the films to be remade," Ringwald told People magazine. "And I don't think that they should be really."

The filmmaker died of a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 59.

Ringwald was specific about her thoughts on The Breakfast Club.

"I feel like if somebody does something, I would prefer that they do something that takes from Breakfast Club and then builds on, and represents this generation's issues rather than to try to recreate what was of a different time," she explained.

Ringwald starred in the comedy-drama alongside Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Emilio Estevez.

She worked opposite Andrew McCarthy, Annie Potts, James Spader and Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink; and with Michael Schoeffling, Jami Gertz and John Cusack in Sixteen Candles.

In the 1980s, Ringwald and multiple of her fellow co-stars, including Rob Lowe and Demi Moore, were dubbed the Brat Pack.

Asked if she keeps in touch with any of them, Ringwald told the outlet: "I still see them from time to time. I seem to see Jon Cryer the most, but I love them all. Annie - I love Annie Potts - and I see Andrew McCarthy from time to time."

The Riverdale star added that it is "hard to believe" that it's been 40 years since the premiere of Pretty in Pink.