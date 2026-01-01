Bella Hadid's ex Adan Banuelos arrested for public intoxication

Bella Hadid's ex-boyfriend Adan Banuelos has been arrested for public intoxication.

The arrest comes hard on the heels of his breakup with Hadid, after two years of dating.

Banuelos was arrested on Saturday, according to Texas jail records seen by Us Weekly. He was released several hours later on a $386 (£282) surety bond.

A source exclusively told the outlet earlier this month that the supermodel and Banuelos had called it quits "a few weeks ago."

The rodeo star has not publicly addressed his arrest.

While Banuelos is based in Texas, Hadid has been spending more time in Los Angeles and New York City in recent months.

The pair started dating in 2023, shortly before the model relocated to Texas to be closer to the rodeo champion.

"She did do the fifth wheel, happily," Banuelos shared on the Along For the Ride podcast in 2024, revealing Hadid moved into a trailer when she first arrived in the Lone Star State.

"It was badass. That fifth wheel has always felt small, and then you get, you know, somebody that you enjoy spending time with and that fifth wheel went from a fifth wheel to a f**king mansion."

He added at the time, "It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship. You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, 'Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here.'"

Neither Banuelos nor Hadid have publicly addressed their breakup.