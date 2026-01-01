Molly Ringwald against remake of John Hughes' movies

Molly Ringwald says John Hughes didn’t want remakes of his movies.

The 57-year-old actress had lead roles in the late director’s iconic trio of teen films, Sixteen Candles (1984), The Breakfast Club (1985), and Pretty in Pink (1986), and Molly says the filmmaker never wanted his classics to be remade.

Molly told PEOPLE: “Well, they can’t be [remade] because they can’t be made without the permission of [the late] John Hughes, and he didn’t want the films to be remade. And I don’t think that they should be really.

“I feel like if somebody does something, I would prefer that they do something … that takes from [The] Breakfast Club and then builds on [it], and represents this generation’s issues rather than to try to recreate what was of a different time.”

The Breakfast Club starred Molly, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Anthony Michael Hall as five teenagers from different high school cliques who are forced to spend Saturday detention together and work out their differences.

Molly previously shared why she believes the movie has endured for over 40 years, attributing it to the lack of "vampires, zombies and werewolves".

She told Variety: "The Breakfast Club has endured for decades because there are no vampires in it. Any movie with teenagers now has to have a vampire, a zombie or a werewolf. I think that’s one of the reasons it has this lasting quality, because they haven’t been able to replicate it. It’s not for lack of trying. [The studio] gave John an awful lot of freedom for a relatively untested director."