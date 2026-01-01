Rachel McAdams reveals Sam Raimi relished being 'gunk-thrower' on Send Help

Rachel McAdams has revealed that director Sam Raimi relished throwing "gunk" in her face while shooting their new movie Send Help.

In the Evil Dead director's latest horror, the Mean Girls actress plays a long-suffering employee who becomes stranded on a deserted island with her sexist boss after a plane crash, and a fight for survival ensues.

Over the course of the film, McAdams and her co-star Dylan O'Brien get covered in all sorts of fluids, from water to fake blood and vomit, and Raimi was keen to do the honours himself.

"He will not allow anyone else to be the gunk-thrower," she told Empire magazine. "I thought he was kidding the first time, when he threw a bucket of water in my face, when the plane goes into the water. Nope! He takes his job very seriously. He practises. He rehearses."

The Time Traveller's Wife star noted that she had "a lot" of fake blood thrown at her face by Raimi.

"He'd say, 'More! That's not enough!' We're like, 'You're getting greedy now.' Like, any sane person would know that there's a lot of blood," she recalled.

Teen Wolf star O'Brien joked that being covered in goo by the famed horror filmmaker was an honour.

"Puke in the face, yeah," he acknowledged. "It was mangoes that looked like berries, but I guess it was mango."

In addition to being the chief "gunk-thrower", the Spider-Man filmmaker also revealed that he was the one in control of poking McAdams with a stick.

Send Help serves as a reunion for McAdams and Raimi as they worked together on the 2022 Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The movie is in U.S. cinemas now, and it will be released in the U.K. on 5 February.