Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian

Motor racing champ Lewis Hamilton is dating US TV star Kim Kardashian, according to a flurry of reports.



The Sun newspaper was first to reveal that the mum-of-four and British seven-time Formula 1 world champion enjoyed a romantic weekend getaway in the UK countryside.



Reality star Kardashian flew in from Los Angeles on her private jet to spend an evening with Lewis, which included an intimate dinner and a couple's massage, the outlet reported.



The brief stay at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds kicked off when Kardashian touched down on Saturday afternoon at Oxford Airport, before hopping into a car to make the nine-minute journey to the hotel.



An hour later, Lewis, who drives for Italian team Ferrari, arrived at the Grade II-listed property by helicopter, chartered from London's Battersea Heliport.



Neither one of the new couple shared anything to social media from their time at the hotel.



Lewis was also spotted using the gym and walking through the grounds in an oversized grey tracksuit with hood, the Sun reports.



The pair checked out at around 11am and left together.



World racing champion Lewis has known Kardashian for years, and was known to be close to her rapper ex, Kanye West. However, the pair have never been romantically linked until now.

