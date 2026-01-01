Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reunite to celebrate kids' birthdays

Kylie Jenner and her ex, Travis Scott, have come together to celebrate their children's birthdays.

The former couple - who share kids Stormi, eight, and Aire, three - reunited for their little ones' elaborate joint party.

Stormi was born on 1 February 2018, while Aire (formerly known as Wolf) arrived on 2 February 2022.

In a video shared to X, Jenner and Scott can be seen singing Happy Birthday as Stormi excitedly waits to blow out her candles.

The no-expense-spared bash featured two giant inflatable heads of Stormi and Aire in a nod to their dad's Astroworld album cover art.

Signage that read Stormi World and Planet Aire could also be seen at the kids' party, which housed monster trucks, a custom roller rink, pink and brown Labubus, and a retro pink diner.

Jenner and Scott's united front comes after the My Eyes rapper shared rare insight into parenting his kids with The Kardashians star.

"You can't crash out," he explained in an interview with Rolling Stone. "You can't do a lot of crazy s**t like you would.

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson were among the attendees at the birthday party.

Another family member gushing over the kids was matriarch Kris Jenner, who shared a sweet message and a bunch of throwback pics in honour of their birthdays.

"Happy birthday to my precious Stormi and Aire!" she wrote in an Instagram post. "You are both loved beyond measure, and you make our world brighter every single day. Happy birthday my angels!"