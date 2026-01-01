Timothée Chalamet and Jessie Buckley win top prizes at 2026 London Film Critics' Circle Awards

Timothée Chalamet and Jessie Buckley won the top acting prizes at the 2026 London Film Critics' Circle Awards on Sunday.

This year's awards season favourites attended the prizegiving at London's May Fair Hotel to accept the awards for Actor of the Year and Actress of the Year for their performances in Marty Supreme and Hamnet, respectively.

The stars, who already have Golden Globes under their belt this year, are widely expected to repeat those wins at the Oscars in March.

The biggest winner of the night was Paul Thomas Anderson, who won three prizes for his critically acclaimed comedy-drama One Battle After Another - Director of the Year, Screenwriter of the Year and Film of the Year.

In addition, One Battle After Another scored a fourth award, Supporting Actor of the Year for Sean Penn.

Elsewhere, Amy Madigan won Supporting Actress of the Year for Weapons, Josh O'Connor was named British/Irish Performer of the Year for his prolific body of work in 2025, and current BAFTA nominee Robert Aramayo received Breakthrough Performer of the Year for I Swear and Palestine 36.

As previously announced, Frankenstein filmmaker Guillermo del Toro was honoured with the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo was presented with the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation.

Here is the full list of winners:

Film of the Year: One Battle After Another

Actor of the Year: Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Actress of the Year: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Supporting Actor of the Year: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Supporting Actress of the Year: Amy Madigan - Weapons

Director of the Year: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Screenwriter of the Year: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

British/Irish Film of the Year: Pillion

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker: Harry Lighton - Pillion

British/Irish Performer of the Year: Josh O'Connor - The Mastermind/TheHistory of Sound/Wake Up Dead Man

Breakthrough Performer of the Year: Robert Aramayo - I Swear/Palestine 36

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year: Alfie Williams - 28 Years Later

Animated Film of the Year: KPop Demon Hunters

Documentary of the Year: The Perfect Neighbor

Foreign-Language Film of the Year: Sentimental Value

Technical Achievement Award: Sinners - Music, Ludwig Göransson

British/Irish Short Film of the Year: Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites - Directed by Duncan Cowles

Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film: Guillermo del Toro

Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation: Cynthia Erivo