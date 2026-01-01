Donald Trump threatens to sue Trevor Noah over 'Epstein Island' joke at Grammys

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah over his joke about his friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The U.S. leader took to his Truth Social platform after the Grammys broadcast on Sunday night and slammed the ceremony as "garbage" and "virtually unwatchable".

He then turned his attention to former late-night talk show presenter Noah, who hosted the Grammys for the sixth and final time, and threatened to sue him after he joked that Trump was a guest on Epstein's private island, Little Saint James, nicknamed Epstein Island.

"Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!" he blasted. "I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight's false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused (of) being there, not even by the Fake News Media."

Trump continued, "Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty... Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!"

The South African comedian made a joke about Trump's friendship with Epstein after Billie Eilish won the Song of the Year Grammy for Wildflower.

"There you have it, song of the year! Congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants - almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton," he quipped.

Epstein died in August 2019 while in jail on sex trafficking charges.

After several delays, three million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos related to the investigation were publicly released by America's Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday.

Trump is mentioned more than 3,000 times in the documents, according to The Times, and DOJ officials insisted that any claims made against him in the files are "unfounded and false".