Steven Spielberg achieves EGOT status with first Grammy Awards win

Steven Spielberg has officially achieved EGOT status.

During the non-televised portion of the 2026 Grammy Awards, the 2024 documentary Music by John Williams was named as the winner of the Best Music Film category.

Directed by Laurent Bouzereau, Spielberg served as one of the producers on the project, which chronicles the life and career of the legendary composer/conductor, with whom he worked on projects such as 1982's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and the Indiana Jones franchise.

In a statement, the iconic director thanked fans for watching the "beautiful" film.

"Thank you to all the Grammy voters, whose recognition of Music by John Williams means the world to me and our Amblin team, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and congratulations to our partners at Imagine and the Walt Disney Company," the 79-year-old said. "This acknowledgment is obviously deeply meaningful to me because it validates what I have known for over 50 years: John Williams' influence on culture and music is immeasurable and his artistry and legacy is unrivalled. I am proud to be associated with Laurent's beautiful film."

Spielberg has not yet directly addressed his EGOT status.

An acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, the coveted designation is given to people who have won all four of the major performing arts prizes. Winners include Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, and Elton John, among others.

Previously, Spielberg has received nine Academy Award nominations for Best Director, winning twice for his work on the 1993 historical epic Schindler's List and the 1998 war film Saving Private Ryan.

He also won a Tony Award as a producer of the musical A Strange Loop, and has four Emmys under his belt for A Pinky and the Brain Christmas, Band of Brothers, Taken and The Pacific.

The filmmaker is currently in the running for the Best Picture category at the 2026 Academy Awards as a producer on Chloé Zhao's Hamnet.