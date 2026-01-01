Narcos: Mexico star Gerardo Taracena dead at 55

Gerardo Taracena has died at the age of 55.

The Mexican actor has passed away, the Mexican Academy of Film Arts and Sciences confirmed on Sunday. No further details, including his cause of death, have been disclosed.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the organisation described Taracena as a "fundamental actor in Mexican cinema, whose presence on screen left an intense, honest, and profoundly human mark".

"The Academy extends its respectful and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues," it continued. "His work and his unforgettable face will remain in the memory of our cinema."

The Academy praised the actor for his "memorable" performances in the films he "brought to life".

Recognising his achievements, the statement added, "He was nominated three times for the Ariel Prize (Mexico's answer to the Oscars) for The Violin, Potosí and La Carga, recognition of a career marked by absolute surrender, expressive strength and a deep commitment to his craft."

It concluded, "The Academy accompanies with respect and solidarity with their family, friends and colleagues."

Taracena rose to international fame in 2006 with his role as Middle Eye in Mel Gibson's Apocalypto. He also appeared in films including Saving Private Perez, El Violin, Sound of Freedom and Surviving My Quinceañera.

He later became widely known for portraying drug smuggler Pablo Acosta in Narcos: Mexico, a follow-up to Narcos that focused on Mexico's infamous Guadalajara Cartel during the 1980s. It ran for three seasons between 2018 and 2021.

Taracena also appeared in the U.S. drama series Queen of the South and Netflix's Pedal to the Metal.