Savannah Guthrie skips Today show amid search for missing mother

U.S. anchor Savannah Guthrie was absent from the Today show on Monday amid the search for her missing mother Nancy.

Sheinelle Jones filled in for Guthrie on the U.S. morning show, a day after it was revealed on Sunday that her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, had been reported missing in Arizona.

Jones and Craig Melvin addressed the news at the top of Monday's show, with Melvin telling viewers, "We want to get right to what is a deeply personal story for us, Nancy Guthrie, Savannah's beloved mother, has been reported missing in Arizona."

Guthrie, 54, provided a statement to the show in which she called for the public's help in finding her mother.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and messages of support," the statement read. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900."

In a press conference on Sunday night, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Nancy had "no cognitive issues" and was "very alert" and of "sound mind", however, she had "some physical ailments that limit her ability to move around".

While the case is currently being described as a search and rescue, Nanos revealed that they "felt the need" to involve the homicide team due to the "very concerning" scene at her house. He did not share further details.

Nancy was last seen on the evening of 31 January at her house in Catalina Foothills.

She has made several appearances on the Today show alongside her daughter over the years, most recently for a segment on their hometown of Tucson, Arizona in November 2025.

Savannah has been the main co-anchor on Today since 2012.