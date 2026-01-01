Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine starring in This Is Pleasure

Jessica Chastain and Chris Pine are to lead the cast of This Is Pleasure.

The pair are teaming up for the new movie based on Mary Gaitskill's novella that is being directed by the married filmmaking duo Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini - who have helmed episodes of TV shows such as Succession and Only Murders in the Building.

The picture centres on Margot (Chastain) as accusations of misconduct threaten to destroy the career of her closest friend, the charming publisher Quin (Pine).

She must decide whether loyalty, forgiveness or truth will define the end of the pair's long and heady friendship.

Nina Raine has adapted the screenplay from Gaitskill's novella - which was widely praised for its nuanced take on the #MeToo movement when it was released in 2019.

Chastain previously described how she was inspired to start acting while watching a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the age of seven.

Speaking to Variety, the Oscar-winning star shared: "My grandmother took me. It was the first time I realised it was a job that people could have, and after watching it, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m an actor.’"

Jessica was always encouraged to follow her dreams and she admits "that helped a lot".

The 48-year-old actress explained: "I felt it really young.

"Even though I dropped out of high school and went back and got my diploma later on, I was voted ‘Most Talented’ in our yearbook. So very early on, I was getting feedback that it was something I was good at, and that helped a lot."

Jessica believes that Salome, the 2013 drama movie that also starred Al Pacino, was a turning point in her career as it opened up new opportunities for her.

She said: "It’s something I think is really important for actors to learn, and it was such an example in that scenario, that one person’s opinion isn’t everyone else’s.

"All of a sudden, I started from nothing to get leads, and it was because people went to see that play — and they thought I did a good job."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star is now keen to "push people a little bit outside their comfort zone" with her future film projects.

She explained: "There was a few years where I was saying, ‘Please, can we stop saying strong female character?'

"The reality is biologically, women have a stronger threshold of pain than men — they give birth — so all women are strong.

"But I’m excited to play characters that are really complex, where I’m OK if someone leaves my film and goes, ‘I’m not sure I liked it.’ I want to push people a little bit outside their comfort zone."