Gracie Abrams reveals depth of love for Paul Mescal in birthday tribute

Gracie Abrams has marked boyfriend Paul Mescal's 30th birthday with a romantic message.

The singer celebrated Monday's event by sharing an Instagram carousel filled with candid moments from their life together.

"My whole heart! I love February 2," Abrams wrote alongside the post. "Happy birthday. I love you both more than words could ever describe. Thank you for making everything better."

Photos show the couple enjoying a day out at a baseball game, embracing on the field and holding one another closely among rows of empty seats.

Soundtracking the post was Calico Skies by Paul McCartney, which he wrote for his late wife Linda McCartney. Mescal is set to portray McCartney in the upcoming The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event, directed by Sam Mendes.

Abrams has been linked to Mescal since June 2024. The pair went Instagram official when the That's So True singer shared a photo of herself and the Hamnet actor lying down together in July 2025 while spending time at the annual Glastonbury music festival.

While the couple have largely kept their relationship private, they have supported each other at key moments, with Mescal attending Abrams' concerts, and Abrams joining him at the November 2024 premiere of Gladiator II.