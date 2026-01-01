Sarah Ferguson heaped praise on Jeffrey Epstein: 'Just marry me'

Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, called late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a 'legend'.

According to documents newly released by US authorities, a series of emails appears to shine a new light on the extent of Ms Ferguson's ties to the disgraced financier.

"I have never been more touched by a friend's kindness than your compliment to me in front of my girls," Ferguson wrote in an email dated August 2009, a year after Epstein was convicted for procuring a minor for prostitution.

"Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for," she added.

Two months later, Ferguson, who had been dogged by debt scandals since her divorce, wrote to Epstein saying she "urgently" needed £20,000 ($27,000) for rent today... Any brainwaves?"

Multiple further emails include plans to meet, and invitations to events on both sides of the Atlantic.

In June 2010, Ferguson wrote to Epstein: "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."

The relationship soured after the former Duchess of York apologised for her friendship and financial dealings with Epstein in a 2011 interview, saying she "abhorred paedophilia" and was cutting all ties.

She also called a £15,000 ($20,000) loan that she took from him to help pay off her debts a "gigantic error of judgement".

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while in prison facing charges of sex trafficking.

Ferguson and Mountbatten-Windsor divorced in 1996, but the pair have maintained a close friendship.