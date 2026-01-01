Brett Ratner explains away Epstein files photo

Hollywood director Brett Ratner has an explanation for his appearance in photos released in the Department of Justice's latest Epstein file dump.

One photo showed Ratner embracing a woman, whose identity was redacted. Next to her was Epstein, and a second woman, also redacted.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, the Melania director explained that the mystery woman in the picture was an unnamed former fiancée.

"About 20 years ago, I had a girlfriend. I was in love with her. We were engaged. She was my fiancée. We went to an event, and we were sitting on the couch, and the photo was taken at that event," Ratner explained.

"I didn't have a personal relationship with him. I didn't know him," he continued, referring to Jeffrey Epstein.

"And that's where the picture was taken. I didn't remember because I had been asked in the past, 'Do you know him? And I'm like, I don't think so, because I didn't have a personal relationship with him.

"My fiancée invited me to that event. At the time, the girl in the picture was my fiancée. And that's it. That's all."

"You get thrown into these things. It's crazy. It's horrible," Ratner concluded.

Ratner was in a relationship with tennis star Serena Williams from 2004 to 2006.

The photo was released by the DOJ along with millions of documents linked to the late sex offender, who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Ratner's most recent documentary film, Melania, which follows the 20 days before President Donald Trump's second inauguration from the first lady's perspective, was released on 30 January.

It is Ratner's first major movie since he faced sexual misconduct allegations in 2017.

Six women, including The Newsroom star Olivia Munn and The Whole Nine Yards' Natasha Henstridge, accused the director of sexual misconduct.

Ratner's lawyer at the time denied all allegations made against his client.