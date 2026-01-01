Police label Savannah Guthrie's missing mum as 'possible kidnapping or abduction'

Police believe Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, was likely abducted from her Arizona home.

A spokesperson for the Pima Country Sheriff's Department told Page Six that investigators believe the 84-year-old, who has been missing since Sunday, was "taken from the home against her will, possibly in the middle of the night".

"That includes possible kidnapping or abduction," the spokesperson added.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CNN on Monday night, "This is an elderly woman in her mid-80s who suffers from ailments... she couldn't go 50 yards."

He added that in 50 years on the job, he has a "gut feeling" that Nancy was abducted, explaining that "something they told me about that scene made me believe there is more than just a missing person".

Nanos told CNN that police hope she's still alive and "time is of the essence".

Nancy was reported missing from her Tucson area home on Sunday at around 11 am, when she failed to show up at church.

According to the Sheriff's Department, she was last seen on Saturday night around 9:30 pm when she was dropped off at her home following a dinner with family.

Her Today host daughter is reportedly set to drop out of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony for NBC, according to Page Six.