Kelly Clarkson announces end of The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show is ending after seven seasons.

Kelly Clarkson announced on Monday that this season will be the last, and explained why she's stepping away in a statement posted to Instagram.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York," the Never Again singer wrote.

"There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honoured to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner."

Clarkson went on to share that the decision will allow her to "prioritise" her children.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show," she wrote. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritise my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives."

The conclusion of the TV show comes months after the death of the host's ex-husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, in August due to cancer.

Clarkson shares a daughter, 11, and son, nine, with her late ex-husband.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will continue airing through to autumn 2026, and will feature a slate of special guest hosts. Clarkson confirmed she has plans to continue releasing music and will appear as a judge on The Voice.

"For now, I want to thank y'all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years," Clarkson concluded in her statement.