Eddie Murphy's son Eric and Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin expecting baby

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are set to be sharing grandparent duties.

Last May, Eddie confirmed that his son Eric Murphy recently married Martin's daughter Jasmin Lawrence in an intimate ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

Alongside three sweet photos of Jasmin displaying her growing baby bump, the pair wrote, "Thank you Jesus for the greatest gift."

Jasmin, 30, didn't share any further details, such as the baby's sex or due date.

Representatives for Eddie and his Life co-star, Martin, have not yet commented on the happy news.

The Hollywood stars' eldest children debuted their relationship in mid-2021 and got engaged in November 2024.

Previously, Martin addressed Jasmin's romance with Eric, 36, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2022.

Teasing that the pair could make "a comedy super-baby", the Bad Boys actor insisted everyone is very happy for the couple.

"We haven't talked about it," he noted. "We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing and respect their thing."

Martin shares Jasmin with his first wife, Patricia Southall, while he is also father to two daughters from his marriage to Shamicka Gibbs.

Meanwhile, Eddie has 10 children from five relationships, with him welcoming his eldest son Eric with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989.