Sherri Shepherd's TV talk show axed after four seasons

Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show, Sherri, is ending its run after four seasons.

Producer-distributor Debmar-Mercury announced today that it is planning to explore continuing the show on a digital platform.

Sherri, which tapes live at New York City's Chelsea Studios in front of a studio audience, will continue to air its current Season 4, with episodes to wrap in the autumn.

"This decision is driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production - which has found strong creative momentum this season - or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd," a statement from the producer read. "We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms."

The show, fronted by actor-comedian and onetime The View co-host Shepherd, debuted in September 2022 as a replacement for The Wendy Williams Show, after Williams exited her show amid health concerns.

The news of its demise comes on the same day that Kelly Clarkson announced she was ending her run on The Kelly Clarkson Show after seven seasons.

In an interview with Variety Clarkson shook off rumours of rivalry between the two women when Shepherd's show launched.

"I am so excited for Sherri Shepherd. I'm so stoked for her," Clarkson said at the time.

"And I'm so excited for Jennifer Hudson. There's room for everyone. I just wanted to say that, because I don't like how people pit us against each other.

"I want to be sure that everyone knows that we are supportive of each other. We are all so different, and daytime is an amazing platform for all of us to bring something positive into the world."

The Drew Barrymore Show and The Jennifer Hudson Show continue as the two remaining daytime talk shows produced in the US under the traditional syndication model.