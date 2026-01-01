Madelyn Cline and Kelsea Ballerini deny rumours of a feud

Madelyn Cline and Kelsea Ballerini have quashed the rumours that they don't get along.

The pair revealed that they had been hanging out in a photo that Cline shared on her Instagram Stories of she and Ballerini covering their faces and laughing.

This comes a month after the country singer confirmed that Ballerini and Chase Stokes, who previously dated Cline and stars alongside her in Outer Banks, had rekindled their relationship after their breakup in September 2025.

Cline and Stokes met in 2019, shortly before they began filming the fan-favourite Netflix series, in which they play a couple.

They took their relationship public in 2020 but called it quits in November 2021.

In January 2023, Ballerini and Stokes sparked dating rumours when the actor shared a cuddly photo of them on social media. They went on to tease the relationship in a handful of interviews before going public with their romance in April 2023 at the Country Music Television (CMT) Awards.

Later that year, Ballerini opened up about the internet pitting her and Cline against each other, saying that there was no bad blood and their friendship was not "weird".

"I met her, and I talked to her, and she's lovely, and I think she's wildly talented. And I think the internet did its best to make it really weird, and it just didn't work for them," Ballerini explained on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

"At the end of the day, I'm a girl's girl. I don't buy into the bulls**t."