Savannah Guthrie speaks out over mother's disappearance: 'Bring her home'

Savannah Guthrie has asked fans to pray for her mother, Nancy Guthrie, amid her disappearance.

On Sunday, police investigators in Pima County, Arizona confirmed that the 84-year-old had been reported missing after a family member called authorities. Nancy was last seen at her home on Saturday evening.

Returning to Instagram on Tuesday, Today show co-anchor Savannah posted a graphic of the words, "Please pray," and indicated she has been leaning on her faith at this difficult time.

"We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him," she wrote. "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you."

Savannah went on to refer to a Bible verse.

"'He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.'" A verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us," the 54-year-old continued, adding: "Bring her home."

At a press conference on Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nano reported that a friend from church noticed Nancy wasn't at the service on the weekend and called one of her children.

Nano stated that the elderly woman "didn't leave on her own," and her home was considered a crime scene.

"She couldn't walk 50 yards by herself," he commented. "There's a lot of work still to do. We don't have any indication that the public is still in danger."

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) detectives are assisting with the investigation.