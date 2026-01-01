Jude Law to reunite with Nancy Meyers on her first movie in 11 years

Jude Law is set to reunite with The Holiday director Nancy Meyers on her first movie in 11 years.

The British actor, who worked with Meyers on the 2006 festive classic, will star in her next feature alongside Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin, Emma Mackey and Owen Wilson.

Meyers, whose last movie was 2015's The Intern, will write, produce and direct the new untitled comedy for Warner Bros. and shoot it this year ahead of a release on Christmas Day 2027.

The director shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Happy to share my new movie with this fantastic cast is in the works and will be released on Christmas Day 2027! See you at the movies!"

Plot details are currently under wraps, however, sources have confirmed to Variety that it is a version of Paris Paramount, the project Meyers had in the works at Netflix in 2023.

At the time, Meyers told her Instagram followers that the movie was "about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do".

The film fell through after executives at the streaming service refused to approve a proposed $150 million (£110 million) budget. After Netflix pulled the plug, the project moved over to Warner Bros. and Meyers hammered out a deal to resurrect her script on a smaller budget.

The original movie was set to feature Scarlett Johansson and Michael Fassbender, but they are no longer involved. Wilson and Cruz have remained attached to the project throughout the development process.

Meyers, 76, revealed in December at a Q&A for Father of the Bride, which she co-wrote, that her next movie would go into production in May 2026 and that Succession actor Culkin would be a part of the ensemble, according to World of Reel.

The filmmaker has previously directed titles such as The Parent Trap, What Women Want, Something's Gotta Give and It's Complicated, while she also co-wrote and produced the Father of the Bride films.

According to Variety, her films have grossed over $1 billion (£730 million) at the worldwide box office.