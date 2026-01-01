‘I’ve heard some good news recently …’ Maika Monroe teases It Follows sequel

Maika Monroe has “heard some good news recently” about the It Follows sequel.

Nearly 10 years after the release of the 2014 horror flick, it was confirmed a sequel, They Follow, was in the works, and while Monroe - who portrays Jay in the series - has not offered a concrete update on the next movie, the 32-year-old actress has urged fans to “stay positive”.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Monroe said: “Rumors have been spreading that it will be happening.

“So I would stay positive because I've heard some good news recently. So we'll see.”

The Longlegs star added the story for They Follow was “not at all what [she] expected” when it comes to Jay.

Monroe said of the script: “It's not at all what I expected, where you would find Jay, which I thought was really interesting.

“I was like, ‘Whoa! Cool’, which I think the audience will probably have a similar reaction.”

The Resident Evil Requim actress also emphasised They Follow would be “staying true” to the story of It Follows.

She teased: “I know this might sound cliché, but it's staying true to the original where we're bringing back all the same team.

“The story is very much still in that space, but it's just grander and, yeah, I'm really, really excited for it.”

In 2023, studio Neon announced it was working on They Follow, with Monroe and writer-director David Robert Mitchell confirmed to be returning.

It Follows tells the story of Jay Height (Monroe), a young woman who becomes the target of a relentless supernatural entity passed on through a sexual encounter.

As the creature takes on different human forms and relentlessly pursues her, Jay and her friends struggle to find a way to survive and break the curse.

Previously, Monroe teased They Follow has an “incredible” story.

During an interview with Discussing Film, she said: “I was sent the script and I thought it was incredible. It’s also very different from the original.

“I felt the original was a little more heightened and dramatic, and this I think is really quite grounded. [They Follow] follows the story of these two women that are just mentally dealing with a lot.”

Monroe added she was hoping principal photography for They Follow would begin in 2026.

She said: “I thought it was a really interesting take on it. Fingers crossed it happens, next year is the rumor.”

The Reminders of Him actress has also described They Follow as a “bigger and darker” film than It Follows.

She told Collider: “David is brilliant. [It Follows] was changing the game in the genre, and he wouldn’t ever make a sequel if he didn’t think it was going to top it.

“He just knows what he wants to do and what he wants to make. “I mean, at first I’m like, ‘Oh, a sequel? Where are we going to go here?’ And I read it, and it’s just so f****** good. It’s so good.”