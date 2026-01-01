Jacob Elordi hospitalised after accident while filming Wuthering Heights

Jacob Elordi has revealed he was briefly hospitalised after suffering an accident while filming Wuthering Heights.

The Australian actor, who stars as Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Emily Brontë's famed novel, was injured days after production began.

Elordi opened up about the incident in a joint Esquire interview with Fennell, recalling a light-hearted exchange about his character's appearance.

"Siân Miller, the make-up artist, was designing the scars from the whips for Heathcliff's back. She challenged me: 'If Daniel Day-Lewis was playing Heathcliff, he would have come in with scars,'" the actor said. "I said, 'Well I'm going to go away and maim myself on the weekend to prove to you that I'm Heathcliff!'"

While the remark was made in jest, Elordi went on to accidentally injure himself at home later that day.

"That night I went home, and the house I was staying in had a steam shower: a brass knob that steam came from out of the wall," he recalled. "I was sitting on the floor of the shower...As Heathcliff, I was covered in mange and dirt, and I thought, 'I'm not going to do that again, I'm going to clean my feet properly every night and come in to work fresh the next day.'"

"So I went to clean my feet, and I leant back and my back seared into the steam knob," the star continued. "And I stood up screaming; it tore up my back. When I went to work on Monday I had a second-degree burn."

Fennell admitted that she initially feared the worst when she was told Elordi had been taken to hospital.

"I think that was in the first week of shooting," she shared. "I got a text from Josey McNamara, the producer, saying, 'Jacob's in hospital.' Obviously, I thought, 'Oh my God, he's had a car accident,' and then he was like, 'He's burnt his back in the shower.'"

Wuthering Heights, which also stars Margot Robbie, is due for release in U.K. cinemas on 11 February.