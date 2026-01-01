Jason Bateman criticised after questioning Charli XCX on decision not to have children

Jason Bateman is facing backlash after questioning Charli XCX about her decision to remain child-free.

The Ozark star appeared to suggest that the British singer might change her mind about having children in the future, despite her making it clear that she does not currently want them.

Bateman, who hosts the SmartLess podcast with Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, was speaking to the 365 hitmaker during Monday's episode when the conversation turned to family life, with Charli saying she had "miss(ed) out on a lot of conflict" as an only child.

Bateman then asked, "Does that mean you would love to have more than one kid or would you like to have a kid that has the same sort of experience as you?"

Charli responded by explaining that she doesn't "really want to have kids".

When asked why, the 33-year-old added, "You know, who knows? That could change."

Hayes weighed in, saying, "I'd rather regret not having kids than have them and regret it later," a sentiment Charli agreed with.

The Apple singer went on to say she "love(s) the fantasy" of having a child, but joked that picking out a name sounds like the most "fun" part of parenthood.

"That is exactly a sign to me as to why I should not have one," she commented. "The fact that that feels like the coolest part about it? Maybe I'm not ready."

Bateman, a father of two, then suggested that Charli's views could shift, referencing his own relationship with wife Amanda Anka, who he said initially did not want children.

"(She) did not want to have kids, so the story goes," he stated. "And she said once we started going out, she was like, 'OK, I think I can have a kid with this guy.' So you might find somebody."

Charli responded by pointing out, "Well, I'm married," referring to her husband, The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

Bateman quipped, "I've got to read a newspaper one of these days," prompting Charli to reply, "That's OK. I knew immediately where you were going to go and how I was going to respond, so I was looking forward to it."

The Horrible Bosses actor continued the exchange by joking that he was referring to a future relationship, adding, "Maybe your next husband, you're gonna want to have kids with him."

Bateman has been criticised on social media for asking the question in the first place and for suggesting a partner might change her mind.