Anya Taylor-Joy barricaded herself in bedroom amid armed burglary

Anya Taylor-Joy and her husband Malcolm McRae barricaded themselves in their bedroom during a terrifying burglary ordeal in 2023, a court has heard.

During a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court in north London on Tuesday, Kirk Holdrick was sentenced to an additional three years in prison for breaking into the London property where the Furiosa actress and her husband were staying.

In the early hours of 12 February 2023, Holdrick, 43, and another man were caught on CCTV climbing a wall to the home with their faces covered by balaclavas. According to prosecutors, they smashed a side window to gain access to the property.

Musician McRae went to investigate the sound of breaking glass and confronted the masked intruders. He ran back to the bedroom and barricaded himself and The Queen's Gambit star in as the two men tried to prise open the bedroom door using a crowbar.

Although he was armed with only a lamp, McRae pretended that he had a gun, and the masked men fled the scene empty-handed. McRae and Taylor-Joy were still barricaded in their bedroom when police officers arrived on the scene.

According to BBC News, prosecutors believe that the incident may have been a targeted raid because the men did not steal anything.

The stars reportedly told the police they had been left traumatised by the experience and were anxious about being targeted again.

Nine days later, Holdrick broke into another house in the wealthy Sandbanks area of Dorset and tied up a woman and her daughter at gunpoint before making off with around $274,000 (£200,000) worth of jewellery, designer watches and bags, and cash.

In November, Holdrick was jailed for 12 years after admitting to the Sandbanks incident. He initially denied being involved in the London burglary and argued that his DNA was found at the scene because he'd been to a party at the property.

He eventually pleaded guilty to burglary in December and was given a further three years in prison this week.