Police insist Nancy Guthrie 'taken from her home against her will'

Authorities have shared concerns that the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie was the victim of foul play.

Nancy Guthrie, who is 84, was last seen on Saturday night at her home, and local authorities say she may have been forcibly taken in the middle of the night.

"We do believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will," said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos at a news conference on Tuesday.

Family members went to her home on Sunday afternoon after they were alerted that she didn't show up to church that morning, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. All her personal belongings, including her wallet, phone and car, were still there, but she was nowhere to be found.

At Tuesday's news conference, officials continued to plea for any information that might help lead to Nancy.

"Every lead and tip is important, we are aggressively pursuing and looking into every single one," said John Edwards, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI office in Tucson, which is assisting with the ongoing investigation. "Again, please help us bring Nancy Guthrie home."

Nanos declined to answer many questions about the case, but did confirm that there was an empty frame for a security camera near Guthrie's front door. He said investigators do not know if it was taken during her disappearance, but were looking into it.

When asked if there had been a ransom presented for Nancy Guthrie's return, Nanos did not respond directly, saying instead, "We're following all leads."

Meanwhile, TMZ received an alleged ransom note demanding payment for the release of Nancy.

The note, sent on Tuesday, demands a specific substantial amount of Bitcoin, and demands the cryptocurrency be sent to a specific Bitcoin address.

On Monday, Savannah shared a statement on Instagram asking people to pray for her mother's safe return home.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant," she wrote.