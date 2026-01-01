Kaley Cuoco admits she is 'obsessed' with true crime

Kaley Cuoco has admitted she is "obsessed" with true crime.

The Vanished actress explained her role in the upcoming four-part mystery drama was tailor-made for her particular taste in "whodunnit" stories.

"Anyone that knows me knows I'm obsessed with true crime," Kaley, 40, told People Magazine.

"I've watched so many of these documentaries about all this stuff. This could happen. I've watched way crazier s**t happen."

Playing a character whose boyfriend unexpectedly vanishes as they're travelling by train across France, the former The Big Bang Theory star explained her true-crime obsession meant she was gripped by the script.

"When I would read it, I kept thinking to myself, 'Oh my God, what if this happened to you? What if you thought you were with someone that you loved, and then he's lying to you the whole time, but in another country?'" she said. "It all just made me question a lot of things and be like, 'What would you do?'"

Elsewhere, Kaley shared her method for unwinding at the end of a workday, particularly when on location.

"A large glass of wine right when I get home," she revealed. "I don't care what time it is. A large glass of wine, and then turning on my sitcoms - Seinfeld - turning on my shows. That always makes me feel like I'm at home."