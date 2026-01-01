Miranda Kerr admits she had to 'forgive' Orlando Bloom

Miranda Kerr has admitted she had to "forgive" Orlando Bloom when they divorced.

The model explained how she and her actor ex-husband "didn't bring out the best" in each other.

Miranda, 42, said when she and Orlando separated in 2013, they tried to make the split as peaceful as possible by "forgiving" one another.

"From day one, Orlando and I had done a lot of spiritual work, and forgiveness was a big part of that, forgiving each other, forgiving ourselves, creating peace within the situation," she told the We Need to Talk podcast. "And we both knew that the relationship was not bringing out the best in each other."

The former Victoria's Secret angel told the outlet she and Orlando, 49, had also worked hard to ensure son Flynn, now 15, was at the heart of all their decision-making.

"When we made that decision to separate, I said to him, 'Let's always put the needs of Flynn first.' Like, let's not make it about us," she recalled. "Let's make it about what's in the best interest for Flynn. But at the same time, let's make sure that we completely forgive each other, make peace with each other, because otherwise it really weighs on you."

The Kora Beauty founder, who also shares sons Hart, 7, Myles, 5, and Pierre, 23 months, with her Snap founder husband, 35-year-old Evan Spiegel, added her current spouse had helped her set up boundaries for her interactions with Orlando.

"He actually helped me have a little more boundaries with Orlando, to be honest. My husband has good boundaries," she shared. "And in the beginning, when Orlando and I had recently separated, I was just very, very giving, as always, and wanting to please."