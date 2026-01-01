Chris Hemsworth admits 'playing a god became a safety net'

Chris Hemsworth has admitted "playing a god became a safety net".

The Thor star opened up about his on and off-screen personas in an interview published on Wednesday, confessing he presented the public with what he imagined they wanted him to be.

"The character you see in interviews," Chris, 42, told The Guardian, "and the presentation of myself over the last two decades working in Hollywood, it's me - but it's a creation too. It's what I thought people wanted to see."

The father of four told the outlet that playing the role of Norse thunder god Thor in Marvel's movie franchise had offered him a literal costume to "hide behind".

"I felt like, 'OK, cool, no one can f**k with me.' Playing a god became a safety net," he explained. "It fooled people into thinking I was that confident, that certain."

Currently starring opposite Barry Keoghan in the thriller film Crime 101, Chris revealed that over time, he had let go of his past beliefs about what success might look like.

"I used to think maybe if I was nominated for something I'd feel good about myself," he admitted. "Or maybe if I had the biggest film of all time, or launched another franchise, then I'd feel fulfilled. It's absurd. My self-worth doesn't rest upon all of those exterior things anymore - though I still have to remind myself."