Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moves out of Royal Lodge home

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved out of his home in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The former prince left Royal Lodge on Monday night and is currently living in a temporary property on the Sandringham Estate while his permanent home undergoes renovations, the BBC reports.

Mountbatten-Windsor, also formerly known as the Duke of York, is expected to return to Windsor over the next few weeks to collect the remainder of his belongings, but his permanent base is now officially in Norfolk.

The Sandringham Estate is privately owned by the King, and he will pay the costs of his brother's new home. The historic, sprawling estate spans approximately 31 square miles (80 square km) of gardens, making it around the same size as Nottingham.

It is believed Mountbatten-Windsor will ultimately live at Marsh Farm on the estate.

Buckingham Palace announced that he would be moving out of Royal Lodge in October, at the same time his title of prince was removed.

A statement from Buckingham Palace at the time read, "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease."

It followed weeks of controversy over the amount of rent being paid to the Crown Estate, which had leased the property.

Pressure has been mounting on Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence in the US over his relationship with the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor has always denied any wrongdoing.