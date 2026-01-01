Ellen Pompeo recalls first conversation with Eric Dane after his ALS diagnosis

Ellen Pompeo has recalled the first conversation she had with her Grey's Anatomy co-star Eric Dane after learning about his ALS diagnosis.

The actress, who played Meredith Grey alongside Dane's Mark Sloan on the medical drama for several seasons, recalled the moment she learned that her co-star had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in April last year.

"As soon as I heard about his diagnosis, I texted him, and I said, 'I'm here if you want to speak.' And my phone rang 30 seconds later," Pompeo said in a pre-taped message at the ALS Network Champions for Cures & Care Gala, which honoured Dane, reports People.

Reflecting on their conversation, the show's leading lady told Dane she'd help him with "whatever you need, however I can help. I love you".

She added, "I'm really proud of you. I love you so much and I am honoured to get to speak about you today."

Pompeo also remembered having "instant electric chemistry" with Dane when he joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy in season 2 in 2006.

"I immediately just fell in love with him," she gushed.

Dane had been planning to accept the Advocate of the Year Award in person at the gala, which was held at the Pasadena Convention Center in California in late January, but "due to the physical realities of ALS, he is not well enough to attend", representatives for the organisation said.

ALS, also known as motor neuron disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control.

The 53-year-old was diagnosed in April 2025 after nine months of testing. He revealed the following month that he had lost function in his right arm and hand, and he has since been photographed out in public in a wheelchair.

Pompeo's comments come shortly after fellow co-star Patrick Dempsey shared that he has been keeping in touch with Dane amid his "heartbreaking" health battle.

"I think he's been incredibly courageous in the face of this horrible disease," he praised in an interview with Parade. "You feel for them (the family) when you see this terrible disease and how quickly it attacks the body. But he's bringing a lot of light to that, and he's using his platform in a positive way. I wish him the best."