Claire Foy reveals 'disgusting' five-year battle with parasitic infection

Claire Foy has revealed she had "disgusting" parasites in her body for five years.

During an appearance on the Table Manners podcast, The Crown actress said she thinks she caught the parasite when she was in Morocco.

The 41-year-old explained that she sought professional help when she kept losing weight and discovered she had a parasite in her body.

"Quite a few years ago, I had parasites. Gross. I kept losing weight and I didn't know what was going on," she said, before noting that she had the condition for at least five years. "They travel as a pair. I got told by the doctor, gross, absolutely rank. It's disgusting."

Parasitic infections occur when parasites - organisms that live on or inside a host for nutrients - enter the body through contaminated food, water or bug bites. Symptoms include digestive issues, fatigue, weight loss and skin rashes.

Foy shared that she gave up caffeine amid her battle with the infection, saying, "I basically had to go on this diet and because I didn't want to take really hardcore antibiotics and stuff like that, I took all this little gross stuff, and part of that was giving up caffeine."

The H is for Hawk star also divulged on the podcast that she avoids gluten and sugar to help her manage an autoimmune condition.

"This is my big secret, I feel like I'm in The Traitors or something, and I'm letting everyone know that I'm related to someone," Foy confessed. "I don't actually eat gluten or sugar... except when I go out for dinner. It doesn't have an impact on me. It's just because I have an autoimmune condition, so I should avoid anything which causes more inflammation."

The Wolf Hall actress also suffered from a couple of serious illnesses as a teenager. She first had juvenile arthritis, for which she had to be on crutches for a while, and then at the age of 18, she was diagnosed with a benign eye tumour that was treated with a course of steroids.

Reflecting on her early health issues, Foy recently told Harper's Bazaar, "Because I was ill quite young, I think I understood what life was about - and what there was to lose. And that meant I didn't really mess around. I'm quite intentional as a person - I don't believe there's a lot of time not to just crack on."