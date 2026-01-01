Jennifer Aniston styles Jason Bateman's hair in hilarious video

Jennifer Aniston attempts to give Jason Bateman a hair makeover in a hilarious new video.

In an advertisement for her LolaVie haircare brand posted online on Tuesday, the Arrested Development actor is filmed arriving at The Morning Show actress's door.

After claiming that he had heard Jennifer is "doing hair now", Jason invites himself inside for an impromptu appointment.

"This is me time," the 57-year-old begins, before joking about his Horrible Bosses co-star's technique. "First of all, I don't even have a smock on, so... I don't know what your rates are, but they should be low."

In response, Jennifer declares, "This is free."

The 56-year-old then praises her pal's "extraordinary" head of hair, insisting that his locks are "envied by every man, really, that I know".

"I know it's still your time, but I just realised I had a fly-away," the former Friends star continues, as she pauses Jason's styling session to fix her own hair.

To conclude, Jennifer urges Jason to "tell the people that you like it".

"I'm LolaVie'd and I'm camera-ready," the director smiles.

And in the accompanying caption, Jennifer indicated that she may offer to take on more haircare clients.

"I guess I'm doing hair now? Wonder who's next...," she questioned, to which her The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, replied, "I'd like to book an appointment, please."

The light-hearted video comes shortly after Jason faced backlash for questioning Charli XCX about her decision not to have kids on his SmartLess podcast. He was criticised for suggesting that she might change her mind if she met the right person.