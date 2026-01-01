Nelson Peltz praises 'great' son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham amid family fallout

Nelson Peltz has insisted his son-in-law Brooklyn Beckham is "great" amid his estrangement from his famous family.

During the WSJ Invest Live event on Tuesday, reporter Lauren Thomas asked the billionaire businessman what it is like to be "negotiating high-stakes situations, particularly playing out in public view".

"Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed that at all," he replied playfully.

Lauren then asked Nelson whether he had any advice for navigating "such situations".

"I do. My advice is to stay the hell out of the press. How much good did that do?" the 83-year-old continued. "My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story. That's not for coverage here today, but I'll tell you my daughter's great, my son-in-law, Brooklyn, is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together."

Nelson shares eight children with his wife, Claudia Heffner, including their daughter, Nicola, 31.

Following Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in 2022, it was reported that the couple had been feuding with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

And last month, the entrepreneur addressed the claims in an explosive Instagram post, during which he announced that he did "not want to reconcile" with his family.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief," the 26-year-old declared. "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Representatives for the Beckhams have not yet responded to Brooklyn's comments.